|
|
Jodi Ann Gabriel
Jodi Ann Gabriel, 64, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019. She was born in Stamford on February 12, 1955 to the late Andrew and Carol Martin.
Jodi worked at Westmed (formerly Orthopedic Associates) for the last 37 years. She was a devoted grandmother who would go to extraordinary lengths to imagine and create gifts for her grandchildren. She had a craft room in her house filled with supplies just for this endeavor and spent her free time there, getting every detail just right. Many a stuffed animal were saved in that room and then reimagined better than ever. Jodi spent years making homemade Halloween costumes for her daughters, then grandchildren, coworkers and friends. Nothing brought her more joy than making someone smile with her creations. Still, her favorite thing to do was sit by her pool with her daughters and grandkids, watching them swim, laugh, play and eat popsicles. Those special memories are what made her the best Mom, Grandma and friend.
Jodi is survived by her devoted husband of 42 years, Michael R. Gabriel of Stamford, her loving daughters, Melissa Lent and her husband Eric, Cara Denison and her husband Barry Jr. and Danielle "Elle" Viesto and her husband Bobby Jr., all of Stamford. Her pride and joy were her seven grandchildren, nicknamed the "Super 7". Alexis, Tyler, Jake "JJ", Brianne, Gianna, Brayden and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister, Carolyn Schneider and her husband Fred of FL and nieces, Dawn Schneider and Kristen Cupole. Also surviving is her beloved dog, Bailey who is now in line to inherit Jodi's fortune as the sole beneficiary. She was "clearly" Jodi's favorite member of the family.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM, with a prayer service to be celebrated at 4:00 PM. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jodi's memory to ASPCA, 424 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 6, 2019