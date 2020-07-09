Joe Fields

Joe Fields, 78, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on August 18, 1941, in St. Helena Island, SC to the late Leroy Fields, Sr. and Mary Lee Mack Fields. He retired from the sanitation department for the City of Stamford after many years of service. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Joan Fields and his brother, Robert Fields. To cherish his memories he leaves his loving wife, Gloria Pettiford Fields; 1 son, Anthony Jenkins (Lenora); 4 stepsons, Michael Pettiford (Tammy), Guy Pettiford (Lisa), Eric Pettiford and Corey Pettiford; 2 brothers, Bernard Fields and Leroy Fields, Jr.; 4 sisters, Lillie Bell Bradson, Judy Sherman, Theresa Robinson, Joyce Harris and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Graves Medley Funeral Services, Inc., 31 Stillwater Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Internment will be held at St. Helena Island, SC.



