Joel Henry Ratner
Joel Henry Ratner, born October 29,1938 passed away peacefully after a long battle with Dementia. He was born in Bridgeport, CT to Sylvia and August Ratner. Raised in Fairfield, CT, he attended Roger Ludlow High school and The University of Connecticut at Storrs. There he met his wife of 59 years, Martha. They moved to Stamford, CT, where they raised their two daughters.
Joel was the VP of Sales at The Hartford Provision Company, where he worked for 36 years. He was member of Agudath Sholom Synagogue and The Jewish Community Center, where he was an active volunteer. He was an avid tennis player, golfer and loved sports cars. Joel's true love was his family, especially his six grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Sylvia Lotstein and August and his two brothers, Howard and Michael. Joel is survived by his wife, Martha, his two daughters, Catherine (Ed) and Judy (Peter) and his six grandchildren, David, Amy and Matthew Granelli and Hannah, Eve and Evan LaForte along with many nieces and nephews he loved.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Patricia, Tasha and Loreen.
Burial will be private.
Donations may be made to The or The Stamford Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 22, 2020