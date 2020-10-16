Janet Josephine "Joey" Blume Hamilton

Mar 10, 1935 - Oct 1, 2020

Janet Josephine Hamilton aka "Joey" passed away October 1st peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elwood, Indiana in 1935 and later grew up in Anderson, Indiana where she met Albert R. Hamilton, her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 62 years. Joey is now at peace with her eldest son Michael and her younger sister Pat. She is survived by her husband Al, a longtime Stamford resident, their middle son Dave, his wife Cristina and their daughter Madeline, her youngest son Ted, his wife Carolyn and their three boys, Tyler and his wife Becca, Michael and Chris. Janice Hamilton, widow of the late Michael Hamilton, and their two children, Matthew and Molly. Her niece, Dinah Wright, flew in from Indiana to help take care of her Aunt Joey and was by her bedside as Joey was with her Mom. What Joey truly treasured most in life was her family. Always there to root them on, never missed a birthday, anniversary and was always so proud of each and every one of her grandchildren. She was a graduate of Ball State University. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and was the International Director of Alumnae Extension. She had been a member of Pi Phi for over 50 years earning her Golden Arrow. Joey was president of the Southern Fairfield Alumnae Club. She was also a member of PEO Sisterhood and was past president of the Greenwich Chapter. Joey was an avid parishioner of Holy Spirit Church, and loved being a member of her Bible Study group. She was best known for her sweet smile, witty personality and her silent yet powerful strength. She always kept in touch with her grandchildren, cousins and friends on her infamous IPAD. She was always in-the-know and on top of all the latest fashions and current events. She was also known for her beautifully handwritten thank you notes that she would send out for any gift received with such heartfelt appreciation. She always made it a point to wear whatever she had received whether she liked it or not just to show her appreciation which always made us feel special. Joey aka Granny, was a very special lady and will continue to hold a special place in many people's hearts. May she rest in eternal peace...we love you Joey, Sweet Baby Girl, Darlin, Mom, Granny and Aunt Joey...xoxoxo. There will be a private mass on Monday, October 19th at Holy Spirit Church for immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friendship Fund in Joey's name: Pi Beta Phi Foundation, P.O. Box 801867, Kansas City, MO 64180-1867.



