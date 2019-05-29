The Advocate Notices
Joey Santora Jr. Notice
Joey Taz Santora, Jr.
Joey Taz Santora, Jr. passed away on May 25, 2019. Joey is survived by is wife Cindi Santora of Norwalk. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1- 5 p.m. at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, (203)-359-9999. No funeral service will be held. A full obituary will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Whittingham Cancer Center. It is advised to visit the funeral home's website main page to be informed of pending traffic delays. We recommend using mass transit if traveling from out of town. www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 29, 2019
