John A. McNulty Jr.

91, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Venice, FL. John was born June 4, 1929 in New York City. The oldest child of John Sr. and Agnes Boland McNulty, the family later relocated to Stamford, CT. John was married to Mary J. Murdoch McNulty on March 8, 1952 in Katonah, NY, who predeceased him in 2009 after 57 years of marriage. A graduate of Stamford High School Class of 1947, John proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a widely respected railroader for 42 years, retiring in 1989 as Assistant Chief Mechanical Officer of MTA Metro North Railroad. John was the consummate loving and supportive family man. Every moment he wasn't working was spent creating many wonderful times and memories with family and friends throughout New England, especially in Windsor, MA and Columbia Lake, CT. John was a member of American Legion Post #0159 in Venice, FL. In addition to his wife Mary, John was predeceased by his brother Edward McNulty of Stamford, CT, daughter Candace Porcelli and spouse Edward Porcelli of Clearwater, FL, Bryan Lawrence (spouse Dale) of Clearwater, FL, sisters Marjorie McKee of Tulsa, OK and Lillian Fallon of Providence, RI, brother Milton Johnson of Cumberland, RI; and lifelong best friends Barbara and Lee Strock, of Stamford, CT and Clearwater, FL. John is survived by his sister, Joan McNulty Amundson of Eden Prairie, MN, and his children and their spouses, Dale Lawrence of Clearwater, FL, John & Daniela McNulty of Venice, FL, and Thomas & Alexandra McNulty of Venice, FL and Windsor, MA; as well as (9) grandchildren, (6) great-grandchildren, cherished nieces, nephews and countless close family friends. A memorial service will be held in Stamford, CT at a time and location to be determined. Our heartfelt thanks to family and friends for your expressions of kindness and sympathy.



