John A. Spera, Sr.John A. Spera, Sr., age 98, of Newtown, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. He was born in Stamford on April 1, 2020, to Carmine and Antoinette (Maione) Spera. He was predeceased by his brother, Dominick Spera, and sister, Theresa Pittaro. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Burriesci Spera, and four children: John A. Spera, MD (and wife Margaret) of Ridgefield; Thomas D. Spera, MD (and wife Susan) of Tucson, AZ; Allan C. Spera, South Orange, NJ; Carolynn Spera Bruno, PhD, APRN (and husband Christopher) of Newtown;13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. John graduated from Stamford High School, the J.M. Wright Technical School, US Army Air Forces (AAF) Schools of Electronics, and attended the University of Connecticut. He served in WWII, Central Europe with the 9th Air Force as a Long Range Airborne Radar Navigation Technician. Following his service in 1947, along with his brother and sister, he formed the J & D Tool Co. in Stamford, CT. The company manufactured tools, dies, letter opener machines, and rifle components for the US Government for 16 years with ninety people employed at peak operation. They survived the Flood of 1955, a Fire in 1957, a forced eviction for Interstate-95 in 1958, and a Plant relocation in 1959. In 1963, John became Superintendent of the Palmer Marine Engine Co. in Greenwich, CT. Following its reorganization, he became President and Manager of the Hamco Machine Co., which engaged Numerical Control Computer Machining. In 1978, he relocated the company to Danbury and later retired in 1982. Missing the manufacturing challenge, he became employed as IE/ME Manager until his final retirement in 2000 at the age of 78. John was a member of the Stamford Knights of Columbus, Council No. 41, and the Lafayette Assembly No. 109, 4th Degree. He was a charter member and Trustee of the Stamford, Father Myron Miller Council No. 5833. With several dedicated Knights in 1979, he assisted in resurrecting the Newtown Knights of Columbus, Virgilius Council No. 185 and served as Trustee. In 2003, John became a member for the Rev. John D. Kennedy Assembly No. 99, and later became a Trustee in the newly formed 4th Degree St. Rose Assembly No. 3230. He was a member and mass lector of the St. Rose of Lima Parish since his relocation to Newtown in 1979. He enjoyed power-boating, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, golf, piloting propeller craft, and photography. He was also a talented musician and played the clarinet and alto saxophone by ear. A private family viewing will be at Honan Funeral Home and interment at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, CT, limited with respect to social distancing. A Memorial Mass will later be scheduled at St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown. Donations may be made to the St. Rose of Lima, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown, CT 06470.