John Andrew Markoja "Bubba" passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was born in Stamford, CT on March 25, 1970 to Anna Markoja. He was 48 years old at the time of his passing.

John was loved by his family, staff and friends. John worked at ARI in Stamford and enjoyed his summers at Camp Horizons. Amongst the many activities he enjoyed. John loved to go to McDonalds and eat his hamburger, french fries, ice cream and soda. John loved going swimming, watching movies and going bowling, as well as riding the dragon coaster at Play Land with his staff. He also loved playing ball with his sister Angela and spending the weekend at the beach with his mom.

He is survived by his Mother, Anna Markoja of Stamford; an Uncle, Paul Brenia of California; his siblings, Pauline Chan and Brother-in-Law Michael Chan, Stephen Markoja and Angela Markoja of Stamford; and by a Niece and Nephew, Anna Chan and Andrew Chan of Maryland.

He was predeceased by his grandparents Andrew and Pauline Brenia of Stamford.

John's family will receive the sympathy and condolences of friends and relatives on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT with a Panahita service to be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. by Father Vladimir Horoszczak. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 10 a.m. at St Mary's Holy Assumption Church, 141 Den Rd, Stamford, CT. His interment will immediately follow at Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Oaklawn Ave, in Stamford, CT.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in John's name to: ARI of Connecticut Inc., 174 Richmond Hill Ave. Stamford, CT 06902 (arict.org) and/or Camp Horizons Inc., 127 Babcock Hill Road, South Windham, CT 06266 (horizonsct.org) .

The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or Facebook page at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.