John Andrianos

John Christopher Andrianos
John Christopher Andrianos died suddenly on October 19, 2020. He was the beloved son of George and Deborah Andrianos. Born on April 24, 1992 in Stamford Connecticut, he was 28 years old.
During high school, he was a three-sport athlete at Westhill High school in Stamford CT. As an athlete, he was captain of the lacrosse team and an FCIAC recognized defender. He was also recognized as a scholar athlete for his performance on the football field and the classroom. As a scholar, he was a National Merit commended student and went on to attend William and Mary University and Penn State. He started his career as a public relations intern at Gotham Communications and then transitioned to working as the operations manager at ASATI: Air Structures American Technologies Inc. in Rye Brook, NY for the last 5 years. He routinely traveled the country for work, calling on college and professional sports teams. He loved sports and enjoyed rooting for the Mets, Chelsea FC, the Jets and the Knicks. Despite having heart issues, he spent many hours outdoors hiking, skiing, and playing golf. He hiked many national parks across the country as well as the Appalachian trail.
He was a wonderful son and brother, always available for great conversation, a helping hand, or a round of golf. He was a great friend and cherished every relationship he had with friends from every stage of his life. He was still very close to his playmates from his neighborhood, high school friends and teammates, college roommates and friends, and even soccer friends from England. He enjoyed traveling with his friends often, making sure to keep in touch with them all over the country. He had a kind, though not structurally perfect, heart and his brilliant smile will be deeply missed.
John is survived by his parents, George and Deborah O'Shea Andrianos, his sister Kelly Andrianos and her fiancé Christian Boinske, his brother Thomas Andrianos, and his grandmother Elizabeth O'Shea. He is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather and grandmother Christos and Angelique Andrianos, grandfather Daniel O'Shea and uncle Charles Andrianos.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Leo's Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford CT.
Immediately following the Mass, Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery. Due to COVID, we will plan a memorial celebration sometime in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to The American Heart Association
, CT Chapter, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Andrianos family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com