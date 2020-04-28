|
John J. Bennett
John J. Bennett, 88, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Long Ridge Post Acute Care in Stamford. He was born in New York City on January 29, 1932 to the late Evelyn Brande.
John was a member of the choir at St. Gabriel Parish. He was a math teacher at Westhill High School in Stamford until his retirement in 1997. Mr. Bennett was also a former teacher at Brooklyn Prep in Brooklyn, NY. He was a lifelong, die-hard Yankee fan, loved long drives, time with family, singing, church on Sundays, playing his numbers, and Elm Street Diner.
John is survived by his loving children, Dawn M. Greco of Norwalk, Joseph J. Bennett, and his wife Melissa of Norwalk and James J. Bennett and his wife, Emily of Rochester, NY, as well as five grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Besides his mother, John was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Abdo Bennett, his grandson, David Bennett, his niece, Maria Abdo, and his stepfather, James Brande.
Funeral services and Interment will be held privately. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the Bennett family requests that donations be made in John's memory to the Turn of River Middle School PTO for the drama department.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Bennett family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020