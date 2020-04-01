|
John Michael Cappucci
John Michael Cappucci, 79, a longtime resident of Stamford, passed away on March 28, 2020. John was born in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY on December 24, 1940, and was the son of the late Nicholas and Josephine (Difiore) Cappucci.
John was a loving husband and father. There was no other man like him. He was dad to all. Whenever his children needed any help, he was always there for them.
He was a retired accountant, who battled through many major illnesses over the past 19 years, most recently battling prostate cancer. That was until Covid-19 came and took his life in just five days. When in good health and working hard, John was always there to give loving and financial support to all his children. John even stepped in to help with the raising of his niece, Michelle, when she lost her mom at the age of 4.
When he married the love of his life, Bonnie, over 40 years ago, he also became a great dad to her son, Rob. John treated Rob as his own and the feeling was definitely mutual. John was so excited to find out after 6 years of trying, he and Bonnie were blessed with another child, Jessica Ann Cappucci. She was the light of his life; and he did anything for the girls. Rest in peace my love... until we meet again.
John is survived by his devoted wife, Bonnie Jean Cappucci of Stamford; daughter, Jessica and her husband, Abraham Viera, of Stamford; a son, Robert Riolo of Stamford, loving niece, Michelle Rodriguez and her husband Dan of Stamford, and mother-in-law, Giovanna Bacco of Stamford, and brother-in-law, Joseph Bacco, Jr., of North Carolina. John is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Abraham and Lucas Viera, Lilly Riolo, and Adriana Rodriguez.
In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his step sister, Patricia Cappucci, and his dear uncle, Vincent Cappucci, who was known as dad to John. Vincent Raised John with his parents from the time John was about 7 years old. He gave his nephew a great life.
Due to the current public health situation, a private service will be held.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 2, 2020