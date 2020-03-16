The Advocate Notices
John S. Contaras, Jr.
John S. Contaras, 93, of Meriden and a former resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Meriden Center. He was born in New Britain, CT on November 5, 1926 to the late John S. and Minnie Wagner Contaras.
John was a Projectionist for various theaters in Stamford and a stagehand for the Darien Dinner Theater for many years before his retirement. He was a WWII veteran, having served in the US Army.
Besides his parents, John was also predeceased by his wife Lois Brown Contaras and his brother, Theodore Contaras.
He is survived by his brother, Milton J. Contaras and his wife Gloria of Meriden, CT, a sister Iris C. Dikeman of Milford, CT and his step children, Edward M. Broderick, III, Linda Broderick, Richard Broderick and his wife Claudia, as well as six step grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be celebrated with full military honors, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, Woodland Place, Stamford. There will be no calling hours.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 17, 2020
