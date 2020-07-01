John Cronin
John J. Cronin Jr.
February 18, 1928 - June 20, 2020
John J. Cronin, Jr., a resident of New Canaan, CT for more than 50 years, died on June 20, 2020 at age 92 after a brief, non-COVID-related illness.
Born in Kirkwood, MO, "Jack" was the oldest of John and Oleta Cronin's five children. He received a bachelor's degree as well as a master's degree in business administration from St. Louis University. During the Korean War, he served in the Army Finance Corps in Rome, Italy. He moved to New York City, where he worked for the Olin Corporation and later Bristol Myers Squibb. He went on to start his own company, Artwork and Printing Unlimited, which operated in Midtown Manhattan for two decades.
An avid tennis player, golfer, and St. Louis Cardinals fan, he coached his daughters' teams in the town baseball league and was an active parishioner at St. Aloysius Church.
His beloved wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Garry Cronin, died in November 2016. He was predeceased by his younger brothers Robert Cronin and Joseph Cronin. He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Zickel of Ballwin, MO and Sally Dean of Saint Albans, MO, as well as his four children, Laura Cronin, of New York, NY, John Cronin and his wife Kate, of Armonk, NY, Thomas Cronin and his wife Joy of New Canaan, and Oleta Urda and her husband Brian of Woodbridge, CT. He was the proud grandfather of Tommy, Drew, Cece, Elizabeth, Jack, Claire, Nate, Evan, and Marissa.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Brightview on New Canaan Avenue for the care they provided to Jack over the past three years. A private service at Lakeview Cemetery is planned and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be directed to the general scholarship fund at St. Louis University Scholarship, DuBourg Hall, Room 319, 1 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103 or https://www.slu.edu/alumni-and-donors/give/ways-to-give/index.php
Arrangements are under the care of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home Stamford, CT (203)359-9999. To send condolences, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in New Canaan Advertiser & Stamford Advocate on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
