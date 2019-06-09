John C. Daly

John C. Daly of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home on June 7. Born December 24, 1938 to the late Andrew and Irene (Cutting) Daly. Loving husband of 55 years to Jane (Langworthy) Daly of Stamford, CT. Cherished father of Karen L. (Daly) Richards (Bill) of Pittsburgh, PA and David A. Daly of Stamford. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret (Midge) Kallaway of Norwalk, CT and Ann Tymon of Fernandina Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Daly and his sister Mary Anderson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John worked for SNET for over 30 years prior to enjoying his retirement as a lifelong Stamford resident.

Family and friends will be received TODAY Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary