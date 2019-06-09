The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for John Daly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Daly

Notice Condolences Flowers

John Daly Notice
John C. Daly
John C. Daly of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home on June 7. Born December 24, 1938 to the late Andrew and Irene (Cutting) Daly. Loving husband of 55 years to Jane (Langworthy) Daly of Stamford, CT. Cherished father of Karen L. (Daly) Richards (Bill) of Pittsburgh, PA and David A. Daly of Stamford. He is also survived by his sisters Margaret (Midge) Kallaway of Norwalk, CT and Ann Tymon of Fernandina Beach, FL. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Daly and his sister Mary Anderson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John worked for SNET for over 30 years prior to enjoying his retirement as a lifelong Stamford resident.
Family and friends will be received TODAY Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue in Stamford. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now