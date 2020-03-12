|
John J. DeBlasi
John James DeBlasi, 87, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. John was born in Stamford on August 23, 1932, son of the late John and Palmina Farascioni DeBlasi.
John was a member of St. Cecelia's RC Church and a former employee of Micro Matic Fabrication Company, where he worked for over 30 years.
John is survived by his daughter, Christine Tomascak, and her husband Gary of Norwalk, his son David DeBlasi of Stamford, along with his cherished grandchildren, Shannon Tomascak of New York City, and Alexander Tomascak of Norwalk.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Giuliani, and his two brothers, Pat DeBlasi and Arthur DeBlasi.
Family and friends may visit at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00AM to 10:00AM. A funeral procession will follow calling hours to St. Cecilia's RC Church, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Theresa and John DeBlasi to the Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd #202, Stamford, CT 06902.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020