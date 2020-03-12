The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Cecilia's RC Church
1184 Newfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John DeBlasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John DeBlasi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John DeBlasi Notice
John J. DeBlasi

John James DeBlasi, 87, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. John was born in Stamford on August 23, 1932, son of the late John and Palmina Farascioni DeBlasi.
John was a member of St. Cecelia's RC Church and a former employee of Micro Matic Fabrication Company, where he worked for over 30 years.
John is survived by his daughter, Christine Tomascak, and her husband Gary of Norwalk, his son David DeBlasi of Stamford, along with his cherished grandchildren, Shannon Tomascak of New York City, and Alexander Tomascak of Norwalk.
Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his beloved wife, Theresa Giuliani, and his two brothers, Pat DeBlasi and Arthur DeBlasi.
Family and friends may visit at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 8:00AM to 10:00AM. A funeral procession will follow calling hours to St. Cecilia's RC Church, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Theresa and John DeBlasi to the Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Blvd #202, Stamford, CT 06902.
For online condolences, please visit www.Cognetta.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -