John A. DeVito
John (Jack) Anthony DeVito, 60, of New Canaan passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born in Stamford on September 28, 1959, to Anthony M. DeVito, Jr. and Rose Vasone DeVito.
Jack was a graduate of Darien High School, Class of 1977, and received a BS Degree in Business Accounting from Iona College, Class of 1981. He became a CPA in 1984. At the time of his passing, Jack was CEO of Rodowita z Roztocza, a new natural mineral water company based in Warsaw, Poland that he helped to create. Prior to this, he worked with Arthur Anderson, Cadbury Schweppes, Nestle Waters and Assa Abloy.
Jack was an avid golfer and a member of the Shorehaven Golf Club since 1987. He served two terms on the Board of Directors, where he held the positions of Treasurer and President. One of his fondest golf memories was hitting a hole-in-one on the 14th hole at Rolling Hills Country Club on August 14, 1992.
Jack was also a longtime member of the Glenbrook Athletic Club and a parishioner of St. Aloysius RC Church in New Canaan.
In addition to his devoted parents, Jack is survived by his loving children, Courtney, Caroline, and Brian DeVito; brother, Anthony M. DeVito III; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and John Corcoran and Kim and Scott McLean; and his longtime companion, Linda Doherty. He is also survived by his Aunt Vera and Uncle Robert DeVito, his nieces and nephews, Scott David, Jonathan (Leslee), Christopher (Emily) and Emily McLean (Joe Seaver); Tyler and Michael Corcoran, as well as two great-nephews, Arthur and Ethan McLean. He also leaves behind many Vasone, Christiano and DeVito cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal uncles and aunts - Albino and Ursala Vasone and Bruno and Celeste Vasone.
Jack was a beloved son, father, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and a special friend to all who knew him. He was fun-loving and will be remembered for his witty one-liners and a smile that would light up any room. He had a zest for life and was a friend to all. He will be sorely missed.
Due to restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Queen of Peace Cemetery in Stamford. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Jack's honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jack's memory to the , CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to a .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 22, 2020