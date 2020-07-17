John Douglas HardingJohn Douglas Harding, a 35-year resident of Stamford, CT passed away July 10, 2020 at 86 years young in Stamford Hospital. Doug was born in Oneida, NY on January 18, 1934 to Anna "Toots" (Dunn) and Joseph J. Harding who predeceased him along with his younger brother Gerald Harding.Doug attended Princeton, graduated from Colgate in 1957 and Fordham Law in 1960. He spent his years working in finance with Merrill Lynch, Shearson AMEX, Moseley Securities, Prudential Securities and a few other firms from Massachusetts to Chicago, Manhattan and finally in Connecticut.Doug loved the New York Yankees, New York Giants, golf and reading history or mystery novels (only in printed paper versions to stack all over the home). He always loved to share memories of his hometown he dearly missed, Oneida, NY.He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Martiecita F. Perry, their two children Martiecita Harding, Alex Harding; and his children from a prior marriage, Colonel (Retired) U.S. Army J. Douglas Harding, Jr., his wife Brenda Davis Harding, Megan Harding, Kara Harding and Jay Harding.In addition, Doug leaves his 10 two legged grandchildren, Jess Harding, Bradford Comjean, Jr, Joe Harding, Josh Harding, Jacob Harvey, Rhiannon Ferman, Paige Harding, Eric Harding, Jackson Harding and Kyleigh Inverno; and two four legged grandchildren, Delilah and Peaches.There will be a service/memorial held in his honor as soon as distant loved ones can all come together once again. In lieu of gifts, Doug's family asks for donations to made in his honor to the Stamford Animal Shelter or any other local animal rescues.