John F. Flynn, Jr.
John F. Flynn, Jr., passed away on April 10, 2019. He was born July 4, 1958 to the late John (Jack) Flynn, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Valerie Gaetani Flynn, his children Michael (mom Becky), Gabrielle Marie (mom Andrea). Also surviving are his sisters, Sharon Flynn (Tony Tuccinardi), Terri Cohn (Ron), nieces Nikki Riley, Jaime and Jillian Cohen, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
John attended St. Mary's School and Stamford High School. John was a funny guy who would always make you laugh and a great friend to those who knew him. He was also a self-taught artist and avid comic book collector from childhood.
A Memorial Service will be held at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12: 00 p.m., with a prayer service to follow. Interment will take place in private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 19, 2019