JOHN F. MERCHANT
2/2/1933-3/5/2020John F. Merchant was born February 2, 1933 to the late Garrett McKinley Merchant and Essie Louise Nolan Merchant in Greenwich, CT. He entered eternal rest March 5, 2020.
Equally passionate about his family, civil rights and golf, Merchant lived an extremely full life - as a loving son, caring brother, beloved father and uncle, as well as a notable figure in many more public endeavors.
Among his many accolades, of note is Attorney Merchant's position as the first black graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and the first person of color to join the Executive Committee of the U.S. Golf Association.
His achievements in the world of golf were numerous, and he was perhaps most proud of the establishment of the National Minority Golf Foundation, established during the 1990s to foster and promote the inclusion of minorities in golf.
Throughout his life he remained active in the community, notably serving as a community liaison as part of the Action for Bridgeport Community Development during the turbulent 1960-70s. He also taught extensively at Fairfield University.
Mr. Merchant is survived by his daughter Susan Merchant of Newtown, CT (Hong Kong), sister Barbara Mitchell of Woodbridge, Virginia and her children Dawn, Karen, Robin and Kip, his nephew, Todd Neal, son of his late sister Elizabeth Neal, and his niece Tabitha Carter and her son Tyler of Fairfield, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Essie L. Merchant Fund at the University of Virginia. Please click the link below, select the "Donate to Ridley" tab and then select "Donate to The Merchant Fund from the drop down menu. Link to donation page, https://aig.alumni.virginia.edu/ridley/.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020