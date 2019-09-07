The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
805 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
805 Newfield Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
1946 - 2019
John Glover Notice
John A. Glover
John A. Glover, 73, passed away on September 5, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1946 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late John W. Glover and Jeanette Goings Glover. He retired from the Sitting Room Diner after 30 years of service. His memory will be cherished by his brother Walter L. Glover, Sr. and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. John was predeceased by his siblings, Shirley Mae Cobb, Herman W. Glover, Sr. and Hans Thomas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 8, 2019
