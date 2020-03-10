The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fersner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Fersner


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Fersner Notice
Deacon John H. Fersner
Deacon John H. Fersner, 78, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Kenneth and Gussie Aiken Fersner. John was deeply committed to his family, church family and friends. He retired from Toyota of Greenwich after numerous years of service and continued using his auto technician expertise with John's Car Care and Limousine Service. His memory will be treasured by his wife of fifty-five years Emma Murray Fersner; two loving daughters, Darlene Fersner and Regina Fersner; two adored granddaughters, Jasmine Middleton and Deja Jordan; two sisters, Flossie Mae Robinson and Gussie Louise Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with concluding services on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson of Rehoboth Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -