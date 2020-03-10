|
Deacon John H. Fersner
Deacon John H. Fersner, 78, transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stamford Hospital. He was born on April 24, 1941 in Orangeburg, South Carolina to Kenneth and Gussie Aiken Fersner. John was deeply committed to his family, church family and friends. He retired from Toyota of Greenwich after numerous years of service and continued using his auto technician expertise with John's Car Care and Limousine Service. His memory will be treasured by his wife of fifty-five years Emma Murray Fersner; two loving daughters, Darlene Fersner and Regina Fersner; two adored granddaughters, Jasmine Middleton and Deja Jordan; two sisters, Flossie Mae Robinson and Gussie Louise Thompson and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with concluding services on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson of Rehoboth Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 11, 2020