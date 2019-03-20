John J. Hickey, Jr.

John J. Hickey, Jr., 91, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born in Stamford on September 5, 1927 to the late John J. and Anna Scully Hickey.

The consummate gentleman, small in stature with a big heart and a wonderful smile, Dad always had a kind word or a sterling complement for family, friends and associates. Dad passed peacefully on his beloved Saint Patrick's Day with a book in his hand and love in is heart. He will be remembered for always being the best dressed person in the room no matter what the occasion.

He was devoted to Frances, whom he was married to for almost 65 years, his one daughter and seven sons and a whole slew of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was most happy just being with family and friends and truly cherished their time together.

A product of the depression, Dad grew up in Springdale where he attended Springdale school as a youngster. He was a 1945 graduate of Stamford High school serving on several committees, singing in the A Capella Choir and basically charming the ladies with his dancing, singing and his wonderful personality. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1945-1948 as a Seaman's First Class on the USS Midway.

Dad was the ultimate haberdasher for life, first working at the Squire Shop on Atlantic Street for approximately 15 years until 1965 when he started as store manager for Richard's Clothing Store in Greenwich, CT. He dressed many of the area's rich and famous and where real class was defined by how you conducted yourself. He retired at the age of 72 and spent his remaining years traveling with Frances and their friends and watching his extended family grow and prosper. He was a dedicated UCONN women huskies supporter, a lifelong Yankees fan and of course a NY Giants fan.

Dad was a tireless worker, a wonderful father and a loving spouse. He has served as a role model for his offspring in all that he has contributed to making others feel very special, especially when things were not always as they should be. He will be thoroughly missed by many!

John is survived by his loving children, Donald Hickey of Las Vegas, Paul Hickey and his wife Barbara of Stamford, Joyce Sorrell of Ill, John Hickey, III and his wife Cathy of Stamford, Peter Hickey of Arlington, TX, David Hickey and his wife Phyllis of Stamford, Joseph Hickey and his husband Robert Bray of NY and Thomas Hickey and his wife Karen of New Canaan, as well as sixteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his wife Frances Arcano Hickey in 2014 and his sisters, Margaret Nessman and Anne Eike.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Church of St. Cecilia, 1184 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's memory to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary