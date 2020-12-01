John J. Kulowiec
John (Josh) J. Kulowiec, 86, a longtime resident of Darien passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 after battling cancer. He was born in Stamford on March 5, 1934 to the late John Kulowiec and Sophie (Nachilly) Kulowiec.
John was a graduate of St. Basil's Prep, Fairfield University and the University of Bridgeport. After graduating from Fairfield University, he served in active duty in the U.S. Army for three years and in reserve duty for an additional three. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in both baseball, with his wicked fastball, and in basketball, with his unstoppable hook-shot. John played for St. Basil's, Fairfield University, the U.S. Army while stationed overseas and locally, here in Stamford, in the Twilight league and on numerous church and company teams.
He had a long 39-year career with Pitney Bowes as a financial administrator until his retirement in 1997. He was always looking to lend a helping hand, a smile or a quick joke, whether at Church, around the neighborhood, on the basketball court as a CYO coach, with the PB Retirees or the Golden Oldies or with anyone he would meet on his daily walks.
John was a devoted and caring husband of 52 years to his beloved wife, Blanche Kulowiec, who predeceased John in 2012, and was a loving and supportive father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his two sons, Thomas G. Kulowiec of Sturgeon, MO and David Kulowiec and his wife, Sarah Jorquera, of Pound Ridge, NY, by his two grandchildren, Catherine and Peter Kulowiec and by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister Emily Symeon and her spouse Charles and by his four brothers and their spouses: Stanley and Anna, Joseph and Jane, Walter and Ella and Edmund and Josephine Kulowiec, each of whom he loved dearly.
John was a true gentle-man. His strong faith, devotion to his family, commitment to service and unselfishness were an outstanding example and inspiration to many who knew him.
His family welcomes all friends and relatives on Friday, December 4th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home & Cremation, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. Given the current COVID situation, the family completely understands those who would prefer to participate in spirit rather than in person. Rosary Prayers will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. which will be live streamed for family and friends to attend virtually. To attend, please select "webcast video" on John's obituary at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 325 Washington Blvd., in Stamford. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Place, in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to any of these three charities that John supported: Catholic Charities USA, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Covenant House; as well as the American Cancer Society
.
John's family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home & Cremation, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories with his family at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.