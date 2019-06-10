The Advocate Notices
Nutmeg State Cremation Society
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-348-0443
John J. Yorwerth, 92, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2019. John, the beloved husband of Angela (Clode) for 63 happy years, was born in Bridgend, South Wales, U.K. He grew up in Tondu, a small mining village. John was the son of John and Dorothy (Jones) Yorwerth.
In WWII, he served in the Welsh Guards and later in Cyprus and Palestine as an officer with the Royal Welch Fusiliers. He went on to serve in a management capacity for Benger Laboratories and as managing director of the J. Lyons Soft Drink Division in London, England.
In 1967, John brought his wife and four children to the U.S., where he served as CEO of the Buckingham Corporation. John also served as executive vice president of Faberge Cosmetics before starting his own consulting firm.
John is survived by his loving wife, Angela; his son Nigel J. Yorwerth (Patricia) of Bozeman, MT; daughter Jane (Yorwerth) Donovan (Steve) of Needham, MA; daughter Sarah (Yorwerth) Santasiero (Joe) of Stamford, CT; son David Yorwerth (Lisa) of Fairfield, CT and seven grandchildren: Joey, Caitlin, Melanie, Emily, Anna, Steven, and Chelsea.
John leaves behind his sister Dorothy Thomas, and was predeceased by his sister Mavis Burt, both of Tondu, South Wales.
John's resonant voice, strong presence, and charismatic smile would always capture a room and will never be forgotten by those he knew and loved.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life at his memorial service on Saturday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT.
To leave an online remembrance, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com
Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 10, 2019
