|
|
JOHN CHRISTIAN
JORGENSEN
Chris Jorgensen, 72, died on April 9, 2020, at the Stamford (CT) Hospital following a sudden non-virus pulmonary illness. A talented telecommunications engineer, for over 25 years Chris was a mainstay of the NBC Sports Group until the end of his life, with primary duties in the worldwide broadcast of eleven international Olympics. For his accomplishments in this technically demanding work he was awarded fourteen Emmys, some personally, some jointly with his devoted team. We say a reluctant farewell to this smartest and gentlest of friends.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 15, 2020