John LaRocca

March 13, 1948 - October 29, 2020 John LaRocca was born in Stamford, CT to the late Samuel LaRocco and Bendetta "Tootsie" LaRocco.

John attended Stamford Catholic High School and was a multi-lingual Pace University business graduate. One of his first jobs was at Xerox Corporation where he rapidly rose to the top national ranks as a sales executive, taught sales technique classes, and earned the "Top Salesman of the Year" award in 1978.

His next chapter led him into the highly competitive film and television industry, where he flourished. He brought the insights and strengths he learned and developed while at Xerox and opened the "LaRocca Talent Group." He was extremely successful in this transition and ultimately became known for his ability to single-handedly launch the careers of an impressive list of stars. As a talent agent and manager some of his clients have included Frank Stallone, Merete Van Kamp, Demi Moore, Michelle Pfeiffer, Tony Curtis, Mickey Rourke, Herbert Lom, John Amos, Sonny Bono, Brenda Vaccaro, and Franco Nero.

John's last chapter was in the merchant services industry, in which he built a highly successful company from his hard work, determination and infectious personality. He was proud of his year upon year sales growth and made many new friends.

John led by example and was important role model to many. Whatever he did, he did 110%, no shortcuts, no fear, total dedication. If John knew you, he would do whatever he could to help you on a personal or business level. He had a personality and charisma that few in this life possess. He was a class act and truly an amazing person.

John is survived by the love of his life, Doris Mendenhall, with whom he enjoyed so many years and built so many wonderful memories. He is also survived by his brother Joseph LaRocco and his wife Regina, and their sons, Michael LaRocco, and Brian LaRocco. John was predeceased by his parents Samuel LaRocco and Bendetta "Tootsie" LaRocco, and his brothers Ernest and Samuel "Sonny" LaRocco, Jr.



