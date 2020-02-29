|
|
John P. Ambrosio
John P. Ambrosio, age 67, beloved husband of Robin M. Ambrosio of Oxford, died peacefully on February 27, 2020. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Parish, Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences, see www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 1, 2020