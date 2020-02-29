The Advocate Notices
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 734-1490
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, LLC
167 Wakelee Avenue
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Parish, Church of the Good Shepherd
35 Mountain Rd.
Seymour, CT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mountain Meadows Cemetery
Seymour, CT
View Map
John P. Ambrosio


1952 - 2020
John P. Ambrosio Notice
John P. Ambrosio
John P. Ambrosio, age 67, beloved husband of Robin M. Ambrosio of Oxford, died peacefully on February 27, 2020. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Nicholas Parish, Church of the Good Shepherd, 135 Mountain Rd., Seymour. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences, see www.wakeleememorial.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 1, 2020
