John Peder Maarbjerg
John Peder Maarbjerg passed away on February 8, 2020 at the age of 86 in Stamford, Connecticut where he had lived for 43 years. He was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, the only son of Karl Martin Maarbjerg and Gertrude (Hinkhouse) Maarbjerg. He is survived by his wife, Mary Boush (Penzold) Maarbjerg, his son, Martin Peder Maarbjerg of Silver Spring, Maryland, Peder's wife Lori, and their children Lucy and Clara. His sister, Ann Bach-Kristiansen, predeceased him and he is survived by his sister, Karen Vedeler, of Oslo, Norway, as well as many nieces and nephews, primarily in Scandinavia but all over the world.
John had a Masters in Civil Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark, an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he met his wife of 53 years, and a PhD in history from Yale University. He had several different careers based on his varied education which took him from Denmark to live in England, the Netherlands, Belgium and finally to Stamford Connecticut. His last and most beloved career was as a history professor – first at Fairfield University and then at the University of Connecticut in Stamford. His book, Scandinavia in the European World-Economy ca. 1570-1625 was published in 1995.
A memorial service will be held in Stamford at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT, Saturday, March 14th at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at the Stamford Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Building One Community https://building1community.org/ or to Amherst Early Music https://www.amherstearlymusic.org/.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 7, 2020