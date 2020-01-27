|
|
John J. Pellegrino
John J. Pellegrino, lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away at Stamford Hospital with his family by his side on the afternoon of Saturday, January 25, 2020. John was born on November 5, 1932 and was one of seven children born to the late Louisa and Louis Pellegrino.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Nicholas, Daniel, Justin, Michael, Joseph and Mary, and sister-in-law, Lorraine Pellegrino.
Born and raised in Stamford, John attended Stamford public school and was drafted into the service during his senior year at Stamford High School. He entered into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and served most of his time stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, John returned home to Stamford and began his career as an electrical salesman at Marle Electric in Stamford, where he worked for over 40 years until their closing. In his later years, John continued working as a crossing guard for the Stamford public school system.
John was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church where he attended weekly mass, served as an usher and member of the Sacred Heart Holy Name Society. He was an active member of the U.S. Veteran's Association and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #41. In his leisure time, John loved to bake and was very good at it, baking delicious breads and rolls for family and friends. He was also an avid bowler who bowled in many leagues over the years, and just enjoyed bowling for the sheer fun of it.
John is survived by his spouse, Laura Pellegrino; his children, Lawrence, David and Helen Pellegrino; grandson, Kyle Buak and his wife Amanda; great-granddaughter, Leila Buak; nephew, Joseph Pellegrino and wife Jennifer; sister-in-law, Jeannie Pellegrino; and many cousins and extended family.
A wake will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29th at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, in Stamford. The interment will be private.
The arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. If you'd like to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook hosted on www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 28, 2020