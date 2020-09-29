John L. "Jack" Pikikero
John L. "Jack" Pikikero, 90, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Stamford on March 11, 1930 to the late Louis and Margaret D'Andrea Pikikero.
Jack graduated from Stamford High School in 1947. He was a US Navy Veteran.
Jack was employed as a Transportation Manager at Nestle's for many years until his retirement in 1993. He retired from Patriot Bank after 17 years in 2013.
Jack was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, serving as President of the Parish Council and President and Treasurer of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #41.
Jack was an active member of Piedmont Associates, serving on their Board of Directors and as Financial Secretary.
He is survived by his loving children, Patricia (Michael) O'Hanlon of Southbury, Richard (Sarah) Pikikero of Monroe and Jay (Diane) Pikikero of Trumbull, as well as his five grandchildren, Steven, Tricia, Kara (Mike) Piorkowski, Samantha and Jessica Pikikero. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Emily.
Besides his parents, Jack was also predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Emily Mammone Pikikero and his brother, Carmine.
There will be no calling hours and funeral services and Interment will be held privately. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, the Pikikero family will announce a public Mass to be celebrated at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jack's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Pikikero family with the arrangements.
