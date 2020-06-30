John R. ConsidineJohn R. Considine, 70, of Stamford, Connecticut passed away on June 24th, 2020, after battling a long illness, surrounded by his family. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut to former Chief of Police of the City of Stamford, John T. and Doris (Grant) Considine. He leaves his loving wife Kelly (O'Reilly) Considine and his niece Nicole (Considine) Paulino of Trumbull, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Michael R. Considine of Round Rock, Texas.John was a gifted businessman and a wonderful mentor who earned the respect and admiration of both colleagues and peers. Immediately after graduation from Pace University in 1973, he began his business career with Arthur Anderson. After 10 years leading audits for many Fortune 500 clients, John joined Wyeth . During his 17 years at Wyeth, he served in many roles including leading the company's Controllership, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Internal Audit. In 2000, John joined Becton Dickinson as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In 2008 he was elected to Becton Dickinson's Board of Directors and appointed Vice Chairman, retiring in 2009.John served on the Board of Trustees of the Fairfield Preparatory High School, which he attended, in Fairfield, Connecticut, he also served on the Board of Directors of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Patterson, New Jersey, as well as Saint Vincent's Services in Brooklyn, New York and the Lasker Foundation in New York City. John was a member at Woodway Country Club in Darien, Connecticut, where he served as president, as well as the Morris County Golf Club in Morristown, New Jersey, along with Ocean Forest Golf Club, and the Sea Island Club, both in Sea Island Georgia.John's love of animals was well known. He was a board member of the Animal Cancer Foundation and together with his wife Kelly, co-founded Sassy Mares and Friends Equine Rescue LLC. John also enjoyed boating and was a member of the Stamford Yacht Club in Stamford, Connecticut.The family would like to thank Kevin O'Connor, Dorian James, Michael Chesonis, Christiana Gyamfi, and Lilianne Gachelin, who joined us in the final years of John's long and courageous battle. Their wonderful care, love, and respect for John will always be remembered. May God bless them for all they have done.Due to the current guidelines established as a result of existing public health issues, funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any generosity in John's memory be directed to the Animal Cancer Foundation at info@acfoundation.org