John Richard "Dick" Finn

John Richard "Dick" Finn passed away February 18, 2019, in Landsdale, PA at the age of 91. Dick was born November 12, 1927, in Stamford CT, the son of the late Maurice and Mary Jeanette Finn, and was a Stamford resident until 2012. He attended Saint John's elementary school in Stamford and Fairfield College Preparatory School. He enlisted in the US Army after high school, serving as a rifleman in Italy from 1946 to 1948 and was discharged and returned to the States disabled by polio. After a long recovery to mobility, he attended Georgetown University, graduating in 1953. Dick worked in the insurance business in New York City and in local Stamford banks. He was a life-long ham radio operator at call sign WA1VUU, active in several community organizations and a regular sailor on Long Island Sound, sailing his boat built in his back yard. Dick never let his disability stop him from new endeavors and do- it -yourself projects.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Finn Eagan, and his wife, Rosemary Hynes Finn. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Brian Finn, his daughter Maureen Finn Tierney, grandchildren Matthew Finn, Kevin Finn, Michael Tierney and Casey Tierney Miller, great granddaughter Naomi Miller, son-in-law John Tierney, former daughter in-law Andrea Hite Finn, sisters-in-law Alice Havey, Jane Hall and Patricia Delyonas, brother-in-law Edward Delyonas and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are through the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, Stamford CT (203)-359-9999.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1st at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave, Stamford CT, with interment immediately following at St. John Cemetery in Darien CT.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday morning, March 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave, Stamford CT .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martha Nuss Fund c/o Elm Terrace Gardens, 660 North Broad Street, Landsdale PA. 19446.

