John Russell Bateman III
John Russell Bateman III, better known as Russell, passed on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with a sudden critical illness. I never thought I would be writing my husband's obituary, yet here I am overwhelmed at the task of trying to convey his life in a few short sentences and put into words how much we will miss him.
Russell was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 7, 1958, and grew up amongst his maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Russell's fondest memories are of his times in New York and Sunday dinners. Russell's family moved to Norwalk, CT in the early sixties where he began to learn the difference between city and country life. He would laugh at how he could fall asleep to the noise of the L trains, but the sound of chirping crickets would keep him up all night.
After high school, Russell worked for the Laborers Union and later joined the BAC Local 1 in both Connecticut and New York. In between Union jobs he worked mainly in the construction field and became diverse in many facets of the trades. Some of the companies Russell worked for were Firing Circuits, Home Depot, St. Giorgio's Studio, and Balco Design where he made many lasting friendships.
In his twenties, Russell learned the art of ornamental plastering, decorative molding, restoration and historical preservation from his mentor and dear friend, Valentino Ciccone. These skills earned Russell the opportunity to restore and work on museums, churches, post offices, prestigious hotels and theaters in NYC, celebrities' homes, the libraries of Yale University and Stamford Ferguson, the Palace and Hartman theaters and the mansions of prominent people. His nickname became the Master Plasterer.
In February of 1985, Russell came to a crossroad in his life and gave his heart to the Lord. Later that spring, Russell prayed for a faith filled wife and that April at a prayer meeting in Stamford he met the second love of his life. They dated and married in October of 1989.
After Jesus, Jet, family and friends, Russell's next love was sweets. Ice cream, pastries, cookies, pie, you name it. No candy dish was safe within his reach. I am sure I will find some of his hidden treats in the days to come.
Russell was a good man. He was a dedicated husband, son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin, brother-in-law, and friend. He had a tremendous heart and loved to make people happy. There wasn't anyone of our friends and family that didn't know they could call on him for anything.
He enjoyed cooking, and he was a great sous chef when needed. Russell loved history, watching documentaries, football and horror movies. He liked to travel and delighted in the trips we took to the islands.
Russell had the gift of gab and he was known for his long, entertaining, sometimes exaggerated and often repeated stories. He liked to discuss world history and he was an encyclopedia on how famous sayings got started. He was a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He was also an active member of Bethany Church.
His nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews loved him deeply and often described him as a big Teddy bear. In their book, nobody made better hot buttered popcorn, gave better back massages or initiated better laughs on Facebook. They joke about Uncle Russell's "boot camp" and calling him Uncle "Wrestle" in the earlier days. They reminisce about some of the places he took them, the movies, amusement parks, monster truck shows, the Empire State building and the Statue of Liberty. As they continue to grow up, whether close by or as far as Italy, Russell enjoyed talking and catching up with them; he celebrated their achievements, and prayed for them daily. Since we did not have children, each of them is like our own.
Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Georgette "Jet" Bateman of Stamford, his devoted Mother, Gaetana Bateman of Norwalk, two sisters, Debra Manfredi from Port Richey, FL and Susan Bateman-Schnegg of Rutland, VT; a brother, William "Billy" Bateman and his fiancée Denise Ek of Norwalk, CT; an aunt, Clara Grimaldi of Brooklyn, NY; two godchildren, Erin Bateman and Siobhan Lopez; and by a host of loving in-laws, many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, church family and amazing friends.
Russell was preceded in death by his father, John R. Bateman, Jr., his loving nephew Joseph John (Jay) Bateman, his best friend, James (Jimmy) Ezzo, Sr. and his beloved pets, Autumn (Fat Girl) and Mischief (Nut Girl).
Our time together may have been cut short, but the times we shared together, will last a lifetime. I will mourn the loss of my dear husband, but I will find comfort in the knowledge that he loves me to no end. Russell, thank you for loving me.
Russell will be dearly missed and remain forever in our hearts. I know he would want to give us a great big hug and he would echo the words of his Savior, from John 16:22 "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."
Memorial donations can be made in Russell's honor to: Bethany Church, 2 Scofieldtown Road, Stamford, CT 06903.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 13th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT. His funeral service will be live streamed to start at 11 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to join in his service virtually. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Russell's obituary on the funeral home website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com
. His burial will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 124 Rock Rimmon Road, in Stamford, CT.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
