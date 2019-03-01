John J. Victory

John J. Victory, age 92, of Stamford, CT and Lake DeVenoge, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Donald Victory and lovingly remembered by his children: Robert (Amparo), William, Donald (Joyce), John Owen, Margaret Miller (Richard), Carol O'Reilly (Cyril), and Thomas (Mary); grandchildren: Karen Wilson (Ricky) and Bobby; James and Allison; Steven (Ashley), Daniel, Melissa and Kathryn; Caitlin, Eileen and Sean; Elizabeth and Ricky Miller; Sarah and Ciara O'Reilly; Meaghan, Rachel, Nicole, Shannon and TJ. Great-grandchildren: Lucas and Eli Wilson and Colton and John Victory, his sister-in-law Faith Victory, and many beloved and cherished nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings James, Eugene and Katherine Walewski.

Born in Jamaica, NY in 1926 to the late Owen and Anna (Feeney) Victory. Directly after High School graduation John enlisted in the service, serving in the Navy Armed Guard until 1945, a veteran of the Battle of the North Atlantic, travelling multiple times to and from Europe and Murmansk Russia. Upon his discharge, John attended St. Francis College and began his sales career which led to the setting up of his own business in 1970, John J. Victory Inc., which he ran for 42 years till the age of 85.

John was an ever-active community man, being involved in Westchester County with the Draft Board and The American Legion and then upon moving to Stamford, CT becoming active in 'Get out the Vote' activities, Stamford Recreation Baseball, CYO Basketball, the Shippan Point Association and the Parents Associations of Our Lady Star of the Sea, St. Basil's Prep and Sacred Heart Academy.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on March 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict's RC Church, 1 St. Benedict Circle, Stamford. Interment will follow in the family plot at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, Long Island. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to http://www.juvenilearthritis.org/ in support of his granddaughter Meaghan Victory.

