John Vontobel

John M. Vontobel from Stamford, CT passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born on April 9, 1952 in Stamford, CT the son of the late George (Ed) Vontobel and Marion O'Leary. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his brothers Bobby, Ned, Jerry, and Bill. John was a successful self-employed landscaper for many years in and around Stamford, CT. He is survived by his loving wife Susan (Moavero) Vontobel, daughter Amanda Vontobel, son Michael Vontobel and daughters-in-law Erin Capuano and Nicole Harris. John was an avid collector of vinyl records and a dedicated New York Yankees fan. Aside from his passion for classic rock, motorcycles and classic cars, he was a passionate animal lover and there wasn't anything he would not rescue. From snakes, lizards and turtles to cats and dogs, John always had a lost animal to save and his house was a safe haven for wayward pets. The family will receive family and friends at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Bennett Cancer Center. The family is truly thankful for their care and kindness during John's illness. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary