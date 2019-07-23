|
John Scott Winterle
John Scott Winterle, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, stepfather and friend, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Stamford, CT.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Music Program at St. Francis. Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 24, 2019