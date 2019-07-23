The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Episcopal Church
2810 Long Ridge Road
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Winterle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Winterle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Winterle Notice
John Scott Winterle
John Scott Winterle, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, stepfather and friend, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Stamford, CT.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Music Program at St. Francis. Condolences may be offered at www.leopgallagherstamford.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now