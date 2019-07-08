John Scott Winterle

John Scott Winterle, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, stepfather and friend, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Stamford, CT. He was 72. He was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, the son of the late Edward Russell Winterle and Gladys Scott Winterle. He moved with his family to Tallahassee, Florida, where he attended Florida State University, graduating Cum Laude with a BA in Chemistry. He then earned a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, CA. After graduation he was awarded a National Research Service Award and became a Fellow at the University of California Santa Cruz. While residing in Santa Cruz, John held positions with SRI (Stanford Research Institute) International as Project Leader and postdoctoral Fellow, then Syntex Research (and its successor, Roche Bioscience) in Palo Alto, CA, rising to department head. John also was a consultant, a senior research fellow at U.C. Santa Cruz, and taught chemistry at Cabrillo Jr. College. John reinvented himself as a patent agent, applying his science background to patent law. In 2005 he moved from Santa Cruz to Stamford, CT joining Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP, in Stamford, and subsequently Withers Bergman, LLP, in Greenwich, CT where he worked until his passing. All who came in contact with John know him as an intelligent and compassionate person, sincere, kind and generous. A beautiful person and a gentleman. He worked hard, loved his family and friends deeply and cherished time spent with them.

John had a passionate interest in and love of music. He was a classical singer performing in a number of operas as a tenor and took a keen interest in the music program at St. Francis Church in North Stamford. He was also an amateur radio operator and "tinkerer." He loved science and technology.

He was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church and belonged to the Stamford Rotary Club, having been associated with Rotary International since 2000, serving as the President of the Scotts Valley CA club. He was an avid runner for 50 years, having participated in 15 long-distance relays from Mt. Hood to Coast and Napa to Santa Cruz. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Winterle of Stamford, sister Mary Winterle and brother-in-law Martin Lovell of Tallahassee, FL, sons Brian Winterle of San Marcos, CA and Alex Winterle of Seattle, WA. He is also survived by Brian's wife Christine, two grandsons, Carter and Nolan and two stepsons, Geoffrey and Robert Weir.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Music Program at St. Francis. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 9, 2019