Johnathan M. Malizia

Johnathan M. Malizia, age 32, a longtime resident of New Canaan, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Stamford on October 29, 1986. He is the son of Kenneth and Maureen Winters Malizia of New Canaan.

John graduated from New Canaan High School in 2004 and began working for his father's local cleaning business. John loved music, traveling, fishing, animals and being with friends who also shared these passions.

In addition to his parents John is survived by his brother Austin Malizia of Stamford, CT, and sister Jordan Malizia of New York City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 23 Cherry Street, New Canaan, CT. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home 199 Main Street New Canaan, CT.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Johnathan's honor to PAWS (Pet Animal Welfare Society) in Norwalk, CT.

