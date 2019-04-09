Johnel Baskin

Johnel Baskin, affectionately known as John, transitioned peacefully on April 6, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1932 in Lugoff, South Carolina to James Baskin, Sr. and Viola Cunningham Baskin. John was predeceased by his wife Rosa Deloris Gray Baskin. He served honorably in the United States Airforce and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He retired from the United Postal Service after twenty five years of service and was a member of St. John's Lodge #14-F and A.M., Prince Hall Masons of Stamford, Connecticut for more than 40 years. His memory will be treasured by two daughters, Julie Baskin Brooks and fiancé Deron Jenkins and Bridget Baskin Fenning and husband Christian Fenning; two adored grandchildren, Kameron and Lauren; two sisters, Ethel Williams and Gloriaetta Summons; three brothers, Joseph Baskin (Shirley), Kenneth Baskin and Leonard Baskin (Juanita); his beloved aunt, Mildred Cummings, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave. Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert W. Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.