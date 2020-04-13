|
|
Jonathan A. Castaneda
Jonathan Anthony Garcia Castaneda, age 28, of Stamford, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Jonathan was born in Bridgeport on October 30, 1991 to Leonardo Miranda and Rosario Garcia Castaneda. He grew up in Milford and graduated from Jonathan Law High School where he was a member of the wrestling team and participated in the 2009 State Tournament, where he was selected as the team's MVP. He graduated from Salve Regina University, earning his Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice. Most recently, he worked for Ascension Health as an Analyst in Information Technology. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, the NY Giants and NY Yankees. Jonathan truly lived life to the fullest and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a great cook who would prepare meals for special occasions and the holidays. At family get togethers, he was often found entertaining his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Most of all, he had a light and spirit within him that truly lit up a room. He had an ability to connect with people and make them feel special and he will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. Survivors include his siblings; Jason Castaneda (Lauren) of Fairfield, Mark Castaneda (Peggy) of Voorhees, NJ and Grace Valentin (Luciano) of Milford, maternal grandmother, Nicena Garcia of Stamford and seven nieces and nephews. Jonathan is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Benjamin Garcia and paternal grandparents; Marcelo and Lorenza Castaneda. Private services will be held and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. To leave an online condolence, please visit, www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020