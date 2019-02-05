Home
Fred D Knapp & Son Funeral Home
267 Greenwich Ave.
Greenwich, CT 06830
203-869-0315
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Sholom
300 East Putnam Avenue
Greenwich, CT
View Map
Jonathan Carr Ochsner
Jonathan Carr Ochsner, 52, of Stamford, CT passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He grew up in Greenwich, CT and graduated from both Greenwich Country Day School and Rye Country Day School. Jonathan was the loving husband of Barbara McLaughlin and loving father to Eric Ochsner, Alexandra Catterson and Emelina (Emily) Catterson, all of Stamford.
Jonathan enjoyed a lengthy and successful career in sales and never met a stranger. He is survived by his mother Ginger Heller, stepfather Donald Heller, brother Noah Heller, stepsister Elizabeth Lynch and her husband Dan Lynch, stepbrother Warren Heller and his wife Amy Heller, numerous nieces and nephews as well as friends and acquaintances too numerous to count. His smile and positive spirit will be missed by many.
The funeral service will be held at Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT, on Wednesday, February 6 at noon. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Knapp Funeral Home of Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Kids In Crisis, One Salem Street, Greenwich, CT www.kidsincrisis.org.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 5, 2019
