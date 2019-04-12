Jonathan Alan Pruett

Jonathan Alan Pruett, born in Greenwich, CT, July 31, 1962, died unexpectedly of natural causes at age 56 on April 3, 2019 at his home in Palm City, FL. Jon graduated from Greenwich High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University. He spent 35 years in the Financial Services/Data Services industry building a large network of colleagues and friends. More recently, he had his own consulting company, Willowood Advisors, LLC. Jon was predeceased by his parents Robert, Sr. and Patty Lou Pruett. A beloved brother, he is survived by Robert Pruett, Jr. (Andree) of Old Greenwich, CT, and two sisters in Austin, TX, Christina Heim and Susan Pruett (Tammy Creps). He was the proud uncle of Riley Keating (David), Robert Pruett, III, Trevor Heim and Aimee Heim.

In just the last month, Jon came to CT to visit his many friends. The tributes to Jon have been heartwarming, remembering him as an empathetic, good-natured, entertaining and trustworthy friend to all. He lived his life with great integrity, always doing the right thing in a reliable way. Jon most valued the time he spent with his family and friends at a small gathering, a good party or a nice meal. "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened." "By the light in the goodness of others – by that light we can see ourselves." He left too soon.

Donations in Jon's memory may be sent to his favorite charity – Abilis in Greenwich, CT. A private family service will be held in CT.