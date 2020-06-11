Jorge Diaz Valdivia

On May 23, 2020, Jorge Diaz Valdivia, loving husband and father of four, passed away in New Haven, CT at the age of 69 from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Jorge was born on July 31, 1950 in Arequipa, Peru to Mr. Jorge Alfonso Diaz Ruiz and Zoila Rosa Valdivia Velarde Vda de Arismendiz. He worked as a civilian worker of the Air Force in Peru until he moved to the United States of America in 1983. On February 26, 1972 he married Julia Nancy Chinga Minaya. They raised four kids, Maria, Flor, Jorge Daniel and Nancy.

Jorge had two passions in his life, his family and his cars. He was a mechanic aficionado. On warm days you always found him working on his cars or one of his family member's cars. Nobody BBQ like Jorge. He was always at the grill at every family event. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, he was an amazing and affectionate grandfather. Jorge was a devoted member of the 7ma cuadrilla y los Guardianes de la Hermandad de Cargadores y Sahumadoras del Señor de los Milagros de Nueva York (Brotherhood of the Lord of Miracles of New York).

Jorge was preceded in death by his mother Zoila, his stepfather Juan Arismendiz Hidalgo, his father Jorge, his stepmother Mirtha Ochoa Mori de Diaz, and his brother Alfonso Diaz Ochoa. He is survived by his wife Julia Nancy, his four children and children-in-law, respectively: Maria and spouse Humberto Cacho, Flor and spouse Carlos Yanez, Jorge Daniel and spouse William Murray and Nancy and spouse Sinan Uguz, his grandchildren Thomas, Vincent, Brandon, Lorena, Benjamin, Laileen, Sofia and Lorenzo, his siblings Elizabeth, Juan, Jesus Ana, Gladys, Miriam, Titi and Mirtha. Several cousins, nieces and nephews. Jorge was also a father to his beloved italian greyhound, Kiko.

Plans for a memorial service are on hold and will be announced on a future date.



