Josef G. Oed, of Littleton, CO, passed away suddenly on May 25th at the age of 87. Raised in Bad Mergentheim, Germany, the youngest of four brothers.

Trained as a pastry chef, Joe immigrated to America, followed shortly by the love of his life, Roselore. They married and worked together in their candy store (complete with an old fashioned soda fountain counter) in NY. After a few years, they sold the business and he worked as bakery manager for A&P/Entenmanns.

In 1972, they moved their family to Stamford, becoming proprietors of The Card Shop, a long time fixture of the downtown retail landscape. Once again, Joe and Rose worked side by side, for over 20 years, taking pride in helping their customers pick out the appropriate card or perfect Halloween costume.

They retired to Evergreen, CO, the Rockies reminding them so much of the mountains and forests of Europe. After Rose passed, Joe enjoyed a full final chapter – he remarried, traveled, kept fit, volunteered, and was always counted on to bake German specialties for gatherings with friends. His hearty laugh, distinctive German accent, and good nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Joe is survived by his wife Anna of Littleton, his daughter and son-in-law Vera and Greg Scotti of Norwalk, and his son Thomas of San Diego. A memorial service will take place in Colorado at a later date.



