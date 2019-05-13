Home

Joseph A. Ernst, 60, of Glenside, PA, passed away at home on April 30, 2019. He was born in Highland Park, IL, on October 7, 1958 to the late E. Anthony Ernst and Maxine Field Ernst. Joseph was raised in Stamford, attending St. Cecilia's elementary school, and King School. He earned an undergraduate degree from George Washington University, and a graduate degree from Columbia University. Joe also earned a Juris Doctor degree from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire. He specialized in commercial real estate law, working for various organizations over his career including Walden Books, Charming Shoppes Inc., Aspen Dental, and PREIT.
Joe is survived by his brother John M. Ernst of Stamford, CT and sisters Emily (Kent) Aubrey of Boynton Beach, FL; Catherine (Vincent) DeVita of Stamford; and Margaret Ernst of Washington D.C. He also leaves behind beloved nephews Stephen Aubrey of Brooklyn, NY; Brian Aubrey, US Army Specialist, VA; Emilio and John DeVita of Stamford; and nieces Suzanne and Alexandra DeVita of Stamford, and Katrina DeVita of Providence, RI.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 13, 2019
