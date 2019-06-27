The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Augustin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Augustin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph Augustin Notice
Joseph B. Augustin, Sr.
Joseph B. Augustin, Sr., lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Joseph was born April 13, 1937 to the late Bruno and Frances (Czarnecki) Augustin. He was 82 years old at the time of his passing.
Joseph is survived by his longtime partner; Dottie Suttile of Stamford, his daughter; Lynn Yanicky and husband Glenn of Stamford, son; Joseph B. Augustin, Jr. and wife Helen of Florida, three granddaughters; Lauren Serafino (Jim), Lindsey Yanicky and Kelsey Augustin and two great-granddaughters.
At the family's request, the services for Joseph will be private.
The family has trusted Joseph's final care to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you wish to leave an online condolence message, please visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on June 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bosak Funeral Home
Download Now