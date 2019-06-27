|
Joseph B. Augustin, Sr.
Joseph B. Augustin, Sr., lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. Joseph was born April 13, 1937 to the late Bruno and Frances (Czarnecki) Augustin. He was 82 years old at the time of his passing.
Joseph is survived by his longtime partner; Dottie Suttile of Stamford, his daughter; Lynn Yanicky and husband Glenn of Stamford, son; Joseph B. Augustin, Jr. and wife Helen of Florida, three granddaughters; Lauren Serafino (Jim), Lindsey Yanicky and Kelsey Augustin and two great-granddaughters.
At the family's request, the services for Joseph will be private.
