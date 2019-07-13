Joseph M. Bardelli

Joseph M. Bardelli of Stamford, CT passed away at home on July 10, 2019 at the age of 48. Joe was a graduate of Westhill High school class of 1989. After high school, he pursued a voice recording career, he worked at Bank of America. He was predeceased by his beautiful mother, Lucille Bardelli and his grandparents, Louis and Mary Bardelli and Margaret (Maggie) and Daniel Grecco as well as his Uncle Gerald "Jerry" Grecco.

He is survived by his wife and soul-mate Vincenza Bardelli, his son Masen Bardelli, step-children: Tanya Miller, Chad Miller and Rocco Anthony Coco. Survived by his father Charles Bardelli and his wife Janet and his brothers Charlie and Anthony Bardelli. As well as his sister Lisa Urbano, her husband Joe and his nephews Kyle, Shawn, Joseph Urbano III, and niece Danielle Jacyszyn. Also survived by Aunt Loretta (Lala) Moore, Aunt Linda and Uncle John Tolla, Aunt Mary (Doll) Bardelli and John, Aunt Pamela and Felix Hernandez, Uncle Amby and Rosemary Bardelli, Aunt Diane and Uncle Tony Solinas and many cousins. He also leaves behind his beautiful dog Sasha.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Ave., Stamford, CT.

Joe walked his own path and along the way he opened up his heart to everyone. To know Joe, you then understand how strong-willed, detailed minded and courageous he was. Above all, Joe loved life and lived it to the fullest. At Joe's request, in lieu of flowers, he would want you to go spend time with your family, cherish life and live life to the fullest. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com Published in Stamford Advocate on July 14, 2019