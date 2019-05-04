Joseph L. Bartels

Joseph Leo Bartels, 92, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born on City Island, NY on January 21, 1927 to the late Joseph Francis and Julia Teresa Flynn Bartels.

Being born third generation on City Island, Joe was a true "Clam Digger". He enjoyed an active childhood surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins. A child of the Great Depression, Joe worked hard and creatively to earn extra money to help support himself and his family. He attended St. Mary Star of the Sea grammar school and Cardinal Hayes high school. Joe was a member of the Greatest Generation, a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. On naval ships, he learned stationary engineering where he ran and maintained the boiler and refrigeration systems which trained him for his stationary engineering career on Hart Island and other NYC facilities. Joe continued his life after the Navy on City Island remaining active in the community. He was a member of the City Island Fishing Club, American Legion, Beach Street Association, Morris Yacht & Beach Club, and was a St. Mary Star of the Sea Church usher for many years. Joe was also an avid NY Giants fan and loved hunting and fishing. Joe also cherished an active social life with family and friends joyously celebrating life. He was a devoted husband to Sally, the love of his life. Joe was a committed father to his three children where he was a little league baseball coach, active on scouting trips, family fishing trips and dancing with his daughters.

Joe is survived by his loving children, Mary Ann Bartels of Rockland County, NY, Brenda Bartels, Joseph R. Bartels and his daughter-in-law Christina Cappitella Bartels, all of Stamford, CT as well as his sisters, Julia Mary Bartels Campbell of Oregon and Bernadette Bartels Murphy of Rockland County, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ross and Lorraine Grappotte and his furry companions, Tanner and Bella, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Joseph was predeceased by his wife of 46 years, Sarah Joan Ross Bartels on December 18, 2008 and his older brother William Bartels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 596 City Island Avenue, City Island (Bronx, NY.) Interment will be held in private at Pelham Cemetery on City Island, NY. There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joseph's memory to a .

