Joseph Berrios
In Loving Memory of Joseph Berrios 9/28/1964 - 9/11/2010 It's been 10 years. Feels like yesterday. Time has flown by! A lot has happened since your passing: Joey has graduated High School, Jason heading into 7th grade, I have a great man who shares in my life and for your 10 year anniversary you get to celebrate your life above with our precious Nephew Nicholas (Nicky Nick). Not a day goes by that all who were lucky enough to know you, thinks about you, and how you were taken too soon. You have been a great form of strength from above. Thank you for listening to me and my prayers. You are loved, missed and truly appreciated! Love always, Jill, Joey, Jason, family and friends.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 11, 2020.
