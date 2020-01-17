|
|
Joseph A. Butler
Joseph A. Butler passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1929 in Dublin, Ireland, son of the late Joseph and Anne Butler.
While growing up in Ireland, Joe excelled at the sports of Gaelic football and hurling. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1956 but never lost his love and pride of Ireland. Joe was active in, and a past President of the Stamford Ancient Order of Hibernians and a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was also a parishioner at St. Gabriel Parish.
Joe was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Catherine (Kay); his beloved granddaughter, Meghan; brothers Peter, James, Noel, Richard and sister, Nell (Feeley). He is survived by his son Joseph (Sandy), North Branford, CT; son Kieron (Trish), Stamford, CT; and daughter, Oona, Ashland, MA. "Pops" will be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Tommy, Molly, Christopher, Kaitlin and Carly Butler.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation for the care given to Joe by the staff of Stamford Hospital, The Nathaniel Witherell and Constellation Hospice.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT (203) 359-9999. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 22, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish, 914 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Darien, CT. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 18, 2020